FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Jason Industries reports Q4 loss per share $2.69
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 2, 2017 / 2:00 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Jason Industries reports Q4 loss per share $2.69

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Jason Industries Inc

* Jason Industries reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.14

* Q4 loss per share $2.69

* Q4 sales fell 8.6 percent to $158.8 million

* Sees fy 2017 sales $650 million to $670 million

* Jason Industries Inc says adjusted ebitda is expected in range of $64 to $67 million in 2017

* Jason Industries Inc qtrly results include pre-tax goodwill impairment charges of $63.3 million

* Jason Industries Inc - volumes in seating and components businesses were down significantly on lower motorcycle and rail car demand in quarter

* Jason Industries Inc - expect lower sales with on-going declines in some of co's end markets in 2017

* Jason Industries - for 2017 "we are winning new business and right-sizing our cost structure and footprint to maintain our EBITDA and improve our margins"

* Jason Industries Inc says excluding impact of foreign currency and non-core exit, organic sales decreased 5.8 percent in quarter

* Jason Industries Inc - for 2017, adjusted EBITDA is expected in range of $64 to $67 million

* Fy2017 revenue view $682.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.