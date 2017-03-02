BRIEF-Jason Industries reports Q4 loss per share $2.69

March 2 (Reuters) - Jason Industries Inc

* Jason Industries reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.14

* Q4 loss per share $2.69

* Q4 sales fell 8.6 percent to $158.8 million

* Sees fy 2017 sales $650 million to $670 million

* Jason Industries Inc says adjusted ebitda is expected in range of $64 to $67 million in 2017

* Jason Industries Inc qtrly results include pre-tax goodwill impairment charges of $63.3 million

* Jason Industries Inc - volumes in seating and components businesses were down significantly on lower motorcycle and rail car demand in quarter

* Jason Industries Inc - expect lower sales with on-going declines in some of co's end markets in 2017

* Jason Industries - for 2017 "we are winning new business and right-sizing our cost structure and footprint to maintain our EBITDA and improve our margins"

* Jason Industries Inc says excluding impact of foreign currency and non-core exit, organic sales decreased 5.8 percent in quarter

* Fy2017 revenue view $682.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S