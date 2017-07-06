BRIEF-Summerset Group records 152 sales for quarter ending 30 June 2017
* Says group achieved 152 sales for quarter ending 30 June 2017, comprising 82 new sales and 70 resales
July 6 (Reuters) -
* Jawbone to be liquidated as Rahman moves to health startup - Information, citing source
* Jawbone CEO Rahman has founded a new company called Jawbone Health hub that will make health-related hardware and software services - Information Source text - bit.ly/2sv6g5K (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Says group achieved 152 sales for quarter ending 30 June 2017, comprising 82 new sales and 70 resales
WASHINGTON, July 6 U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Thursday that Congress must act to shore up private health insurance markets if it fails to repeal Obamacare, comments seen as providing a pathway to a bipartisan deal to fix the health system.