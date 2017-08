May 31 (Reuters) - JAYS AB

* DECIDED TO IMPLEMENT DIRECTED ISSUE OF 4.9 MILLION SHARES

* DIRECTED ISSUE WILL BRING PROCEEDS OF SEK 4.4 MILLION

* THE TRANSACTION TOOK PLACE AT THE PRICE OF SEK 0.90 PER SHARE