April 5 Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc

* Jazz Pharmaceuticals reaches settlement with Hikma Pharmaceuticals related to Xyrem patent litigation

* Jazz pharmaceuticals - initial term of AG arrangement is six months, Hikma has option to continue sale of AG product for up to a total of five years

* Jazz pharmaceuticals- in connection with settlement, co granted Hikma and its unit right to sell authorized generic version of Xyrem in U.S. under Xyrem NDA

* Jazz pharmaceuticals plc - specific financial and other terms related to ag product are confidential

* Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc - Hikma has been granted a license to sell its generic sodium Oxybate product under its ANDA at end of AG term

* Jazz Pharmaceuticals - co to receive meaningful royalty on net sales of AG product,with royalty rate increasing during initial AG term based on ag sales

* Jazz Pharmaceuticals - Jazz to be paid for supply of AG product, to be reimbursed for portion of service costs associated with operation of Xyrem REMS

* Jazz Pharmaceuticals- Jazz will also be reimbursed for a portion of service costs associated with distribution of AG