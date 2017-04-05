April 5 Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc
* Jazz Pharmaceuticals reaches settlement with Hikma
Pharmaceuticals related to Xyrem patent litigation
* Jazz pharmaceuticals - initial term of AG arrangement is
six months, Hikma has option to continue sale of AG product for
up to a total of five years
* Jazz pharmaceuticals- in connection with settlement, co
granted Hikma and its unit right to sell authorized generic
version of Xyrem in U.S. under Xyrem NDA
* Jazz pharmaceuticals plc - specific financial and other
terms related to ag product are confidential
* Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc - Hikma has been granted a
license to sell its generic sodium Oxybate product under its
ANDA at end of AG term
* Jazz Pharmaceuticals - co to receive meaningful royalty on
net sales of AG product,with royalty rate increasing during
initial AG term based on ag sales
* Jazz Pharmaceuticals - Jazz to be paid for supply of AG
product, to be reimbursed for portion of service costs
associated with operation of Xyrem REMS
* Jazz Pharmaceuticals- Jazz will also be reimbursed for a
portion of service costs associated with distribution of AG
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: