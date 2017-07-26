FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 minutes ago
BRIEF-Jazz Pharmaceuticals and XL-protein GmbH enter into license agreement
July 26, 2017 / 8:54 PM / 3 minutes ago

BRIEF-Jazz Pharmaceuticals and XL-protein GmbH enter into license agreement

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc

* Jazz Pharmaceuticals and XL-protein GmbH enter into a license agreement on PASylation technology to develop long-acting asparaginase product candidates

* Jazz Pharmaceuticals - agreement with XL-protein GmbH for rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize products using XLp's pasylation technology

* Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc - Jazz has paid an upfront payment of $2 million

* Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc - other financial terms are not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

