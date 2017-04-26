FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Jazz Pharmaceuticals announces positive results of JZP-110 study
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 26, 2017 / 8:44 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Jazz Pharmaceuticals announces positive results of JZP-110 study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc

* Jazz Pharmaceuticals announces positive results from the phase 3 tones 2 study of jzp-110 in narcolepsy patients with excessive sleepiness

* Says expect to submit JZP-110 nda for excessive sleepiness in obstructive sleep apnea and narcolepsy in late 2017

* Jazz Pharmaceuticals - most commonly reported AEs in study generally consistent with those observed in phase 2 clinical studies evaluating JZP-110

* Says JZP-110 75 mg dose reached statistical significance on co-primary endpoint of mwt

* Says JZP-110 75 mg dose did not reach statistical significance on co-primary endpoint of ess

* Jazz Pharmaceuticals - there was one patient with two saes on JZP-110 that were considered not treatment related as assessed by investigator Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.