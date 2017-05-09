FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Jazz pharmaceuticals announces Q1 2017 financial results
#Market News
May 9, 2017 / 8:28 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Jazz pharmaceuticals announces Q1 2017 financial results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC:

* Jazz pharmaceuticals announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $2.31

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $1.41

* Q1 revenue $376 million versus I/B/E/S view $377 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $2.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2017 total net product sales $1,617 million to $1,692 million

* Sees 2017 GAAP net income per diluted share $6.55-$7.55

* Sees 2017 non-gaap adjusted net income per diluted share $10.70-$11.30

* FY2017 earnings per share view $11.12, revenue view $1.67 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

