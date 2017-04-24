BRIEF-Jazz Pharmaceuticals reports psoitive data from phase 2/3 study of Xyrem

April 24 (Reuters) - Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc-

* Jazz Pharmaceuticals announces positive results from the phase 2/3 express study of xyrem in pediatric patients with narcolepsy with cataplexy

* Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc - xyrem demonstrated statistically significant differences in primary and key secondary efficacy endpoints

* Jazz Pharmaceuticals - preliminary safety results consistent with results observed in xyrem studies in adults and xyrem post-marketing experience