4 months ago
April 24, 2017 / 8:21 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Jazz Pharmaceuticals reports psoitive data from phase 2/3 study of Xyrem

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc-

* Jazz Pharmaceuticals announces positive results from the phase 2/3 express study of xyrem in pediatric patients with narcolepsy with cataplexy

* Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc - xyrem demonstrated statistically significant differences in primary and key secondary efficacy endpoints

* Jazz Pharmaceuticals - preliminary safety results consistent with results observed in xyrem studies in adults and xyrem post-marketing experience Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

