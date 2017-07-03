July 3 Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc:
* Jazz Pharmaceuticals says on June 28, its unit entered
into a pharmacy master services agreement with express scripts
specialty distribution services
* Says under master services agreement, jazz is billed
monthly for services performed by express scripts
* Jazz Pharmaceuticals - pursuant to agreement express
scripts provides exclusive distribution and other services to
jazz related to sale and marketing of xyrem oral solution in
u.s.
* Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc - master services agreement will
expire on June 30, 2019, subject to a one-year extension at
option of jazz
Source text (bit.ly/2skaHR9)
Further company coverage: