April 6 Jb Hi-fi Ltd
* Michael Ford has resigned from his position as CEO of The
Good Guys
* Terry Smart will rejoin group as CEO of Good Guys on 18
April 2017
* Terry is former CEO of JB Hi-Fi having held that position
from May 2010 to june 2014 following 10 years as chief operating
officer
* For JB Hi-Fi business comparable sales growth for March
quarter was 8.2 pct and total sales growth was 10.8 pct
* JB Hi-Fi reaffirms guidance given on 13 February 2017 that
in FY17 company expects total group sales to be circa $5.58
billion
* For Good Guys business comparable sales growth for March
quarter was 1.2 pct and total sales growth was 2.6 pct
