April 6 Jb Hi-fi Ltd

* Michael Ford has resigned from his position as CEO of The Good Guys

* Terry Smart will rejoin group as CEO of Good Guys on 18 April 2017

* Terry is former CEO of JB Hi-Fi having held that position from May 2010 to june 2014 following 10 years as chief operating officer

* For JB Hi-Fi business comparable sales growth for March quarter was 8.2 pct and total sales growth was 10.8 pct

* JB Hi-Fi reaffirms guidance given on 13 February 2017 that in FY17 company expects total group sales to be circa $5.58 billion

* For Good Guys business comparable sales growth for March quarter was 1.2 pct and total sales growth was 2.6 pct