2 minutes ago
BRIEF-J.B. Hunt Transport Services expands e-commerce delivery platform with the acquisition of special Logistics Dedicated LLC
NATO allies worry Russian war game may be 'Trojan horse'
NATO allies worry Russian war game may be 'Trojan horse'
Strong quake off Greek coast
Strong quake off Greek coast
July 21, 2017 / 11:57 AM / 2 minutes ago

BRIEF-J.B. Hunt Transport Services expands e-commerce delivery platform with the acquisition of special Logistics Dedicated LLC

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - J B Hunt Transport Services Inc

* J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. expands e-commerce delivery platform with the acquisition of special Logistics Dedicated, LLC

* J B Hunt Transport Services Inc - ‍expects transaction to be immaterial to 2017 operating results and accretive in 2018​

* J B Hunt Transport Services Inc - ‍purchase price is $136 million​

* J B Hunt Transport Services Inc - ‍Transaction is not expected to have a significant impact on interest expense​

* J B Hunt Transport - ‍Anticipates using existing revolving credit facility to finance transaction and to provide liquidity for future operations​

* J B Hunt Transport Services Inc - ‍Preliminary valuations indicate an incremental amortization expense between $7 million and $10 million annually from deal​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

