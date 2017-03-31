FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-JBF Industries' JBF Petrochemicals commissions PTA plant in Mangalore
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 31, 2017 / 8:35 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-JBF Industries' JBF Petrochemicals commissions PTA plant in Mangalore

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Jbf Industries Ltd

* Says JBF Petrochemicals has commissioned its purified terephthalic acid (PTA) plant at Mangalore SEZ, Karnataka

* Says production of PTA is a backward integration for JBF Industries Limited and its subsidiaries abroad

* Says plant, with capacity of 1.25 million tonnes per annum, uses British Petroleum's (BP's) BP technology

* Says plant will increase competitiveness of co in polyster chain, expected to improve margins

* Says plans to take routine checks and remove deficiencies, based on technical guidelines Source text: bit.ly/2oFTqzr Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.