BRIEF-JBF Industries' JBF Petrochemicals commissions PTA plant in Mangalore

March 31 (Reuters) - Jbf Industries Ltd

* Says JBF Petrochemicals has commissioned its purified terephthalic acid (PTA) plant at Mangalore SEZ, Karnataka

* Says production of PTA is a backward integration for JBF Industries Limited and its subsidiaries abroad

* Says plant, with capacity of 1.25 million tonnes per annum, uses British Petroleum's (BP's) BP technology

* Says plant will increase competitiveness of co in polyster chain, expected to improve margins

* Says plans to take routine checks and remove deficiencies, based on technical guidelines