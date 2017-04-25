FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 25, 2017 / 8:37 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-JBT Corp Q1 EPS $0.58 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - John Bean Technologies Corp:

* JBT Corporation reports strong first quarter 2017 order, revenue and earnings growth

* Sees Q2 2017 earnings per share $0.50 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share $0.58 from continuing operations

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue about $380 million

* Q1 revenue $345 million versus I/B/E/S view $312.9 million

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $2.95 to $3.10 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says now expects slightly higher revenue growth and lower segment margins for fy 2017

* John Bean Technologies says raising forecast for FY 2017 organic revenue growth to 4 to 6 percent, compared with previous guidance of 3 to 5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

