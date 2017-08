May 24 (Reuters) - Bookrunner:

* OneSavings Bank - Bookrunner says accelerated bookbuild offering of about 24.3 mln existing shares in OneSavings Bank plc

* OneSavings Bank - offer represents about 10% of onesavings bank's issued share capital

* OneSavings Bank - Bookrunner says on behalf of funds managed and advised by J.C. Flowers & Co. LLC (JCF funds) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)