March 28, 2017 / 6:21 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-J.C. Flowers sells 10 percent in Onesavings Bank, gross proceeds of 96 mln pounds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Funds managed and advised by J.C. Flowers & Co. LLC have sold 24,300,000 shares representing approximately 10 percent of share capital in Onesavings Bank

* Shares were sold at 395 pence per share, equating to gross proceeds of approximately 96 million pounds ($120 million)for JCF Funds

* Citi, Credit Suisse acting as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners in transaction and N M Rothschild & Sons Ltd acting as financial adviser to J.C. Flowers & Co. Llc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.7974 pounds) (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva)

