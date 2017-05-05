BRIEF-PBF Energy announces intention to offer $725 mln of senior notes
* PBF Energy announces intention to offer $725 million of senior notes
May 5 J C Penney Company Inc
* J. C. Penney Company, Inc. announces settlement of class action lawsuit
* J C Penney Company Inc - Settlement to be funded by insurance with no financial impact to company
* J C Penney Company Inc - Settlement remains subject to final documentation and approval of district court following notice to class members
* J C Penney Company Inc - Settlement is worth $97.5 million
* J C Penney - Denies allegations in lawsuit, but entering into settlement to eliminate uncertainties, burden, expense of further protracted litigation
* J C Penney Company - To settle lawsuit, Alan B. Marcus, individually, on behalf of all others similarly situated, V. J.C. Penney Company, Inc., et.al Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CEO Phillip Frost reports purchase of 9,200 shares of co's common stock on May 19 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2rt5xov) Further company coverage:
* Citi Trends, Inc. urges stockholders to vote “for” its director nominees on the blue proxy card