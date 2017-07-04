LPC-Novacap to raise €225m add-on loan for acquisitions
LONDON, July 4 French pharmaceutical and chemicals group Novacap is set to raise a €225m add-on term loan to back acquisitions, banking sources said.
July 4 JCDECAUX:
* REG-JCDECAUX AND VIVO SIGN A NATIONAL CONTRACT TO ROLL OUT SMALL CELLS ACROSS JCDECAUX'S BRAZILIAN STREET FURNITURE NETWORK
* SIGNING OF A NON-EXCLUSIVE 10-YEAR FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT TO DEPLOY SMALL CELLS IN JCDECAUX STREET FURNITURE IN BRAZIL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, July 4 French pharmaceutical and chemicals group Novacap is set to raise a €225m add-on term loan to back acquisitions, banking sources said.
* Company has entered into a non-binding framework agreement with an entity and an individual