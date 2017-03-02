FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 2, 2017 / 6:14 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-JCDecaux FY net income group share falls to 224.7 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - JCDecaux SA:

* FY adjusted EBIT, before impairment charge, of 351.4 million euros ($370.06 million), down by 5.4 pct

* FY adjusted operating margin of 646.5 million euros, down by 7.0 pct

* FY net income group share of 224.7 million euros, down by 3.9 pct

* Dividend per share proposed for the year 2016, to 0.56 euro, in line with 2015

* Adjusted organic revenue growth expected to be slightly negative in Q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9496 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

