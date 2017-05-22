ESPN announces executive reorganization
June 16 Walt Disney Co's ESPN has reorganized its top executives, promoting Connor Schell to oversee all of its content creation across digital, TV and print, ESPN President John Skipper said on Friday.
May 22 JCDECAUX SA
* PRESS RELEASE REG-JCDECAUX WINS THE STREET FURNITURE CONTRACT OF GUAYAQUIL, ECUADOR AND OPENS ITS 15TH LATIN AMERICAN SUBSIDIARY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 16 Walt Disney Co's ESPN has reorganized its top executives, promoting Connor Schell to oversee all of its content creation across digital, TV and print, ESPN President John Skipper said on Friday.
* Company's previous chief financial officer, Chu Yin Kam, shall no longer continue in his role Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: