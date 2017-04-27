BRIEF-Marchex announces Q1 revenue $24.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
April 27 JCDecaux SA:
* Has won the street furniture contracts for Nantes and six communes in Nantes Metropole Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 4 CBS Corp reported a 6.8 percent fall in quarterly revenue from a year earlier, when the owner of the most-watched U.S. TV network benefited from higher advertising revenue from the Super Bowl and an extra NFL playoff game.