Tesla's autopilot software head quits in less than six months
June 20 Tesla Inc said the head of its autopilot software, Chris Lattner, left the company in less than six months since joining the electric carmaker.
June 16 J.Crew Group, Inc:
* J.Crew Group, Inc. announces approval of term loan amendment
* Received consents to term loan amendment announced on June 12, 2017 from a majority of lenders under its term loan agreement
* Co has currently received consents from holders representing more than 80 pct of term loan
* Direction to be given by requisite lenders to Term Loan Agent to stay all litigation activities regarding co's IP deals occurred in Dec 2016
* Term loan amendment was announced related to offer to exchange $566.5 million 7.75%/8.50% senior PIK Toggle Notes due 2019 issued by Chinos Intermediate
* Upon satisfaction of conditions, direction to require Term Loan Agent to withdraw and dismiss, with prejudice, all pending litigation Source text for Eikon:
June 20 Tesla Inc said the head of its autopilot software, Chris Lattner, left the company in less than six months since joining the electric carmaker.
* Pound slides to 2-mth low with higher rate hopes doused (Adds details and quotes, updates prices)