4 months ago
April 11, 2017 / 6:14 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-JD Sports Fashion says full-year pretax profit up 81 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - JD Sports Fashion Plc:

* Fy revenue rose 31 percent to 2.379 billion stg

* Fy pretax profit rose 81 percent to 238.4 million stg

* Final dividend up 4.8 percent to 1.3 penceper share

* Total dividend 1.55 penceper share

* Fy record result with headline profit before tax and exceptional items of £244.8 million (2016: £157.1 million)

* European development accelerated with a net increase of 54 stores (2016: 38 stores) for jd fascia across europe.

* Fy profit before tax increasing by 81 pct to £238.4 million (2016: £131.6 million).

* Further two stores in malaysia opened in year with a further store opened in new financial year.

* European development accelerated with a net increase of 54 stores (2016: 38 stores) for jd fascia across europe

* Period end net cash of £213.6 million (2016: £209.4 million)

* Fy total capital expenditure of £88.0 million (2016: £83.5 million)

* Fy total capital expenditure of £88.0 million (2016: £83.5 million) which is expected to increase further in new financial year

* Like for like store sales for 52 week period across all group fascias, including those in europe, increased by a further 10 pct

* Total gross margin in year of 48.9 pct was slightly ahead of prior year (2016: 48.5 pct)

* Whilst we must recognise that there are external influences which may impact latter part of year, notably inflationary pressures arising from brexit

* Board remains confident in robustness of jd proposition and believes that group is well positioned for further profitable growth.

* Given significant shift in timing of Easter this year, it is not relevant at this time to report any comparative current year trading figures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

