May 3 J D Wetherspoon Plc
* For 13 weeks to April 23, 2017 like-for-like sales
increased by 4.0 pct and total sales increased by 1.3 pct
* Year-to-date like-for-like sales have increased by 3.5 pct
and total sales have increased by 1.4 pct
* Operating margin in 13 weeks to April 23, 2017 was 7.3
pct, compared with 6.4 pct in same 13 weeks last year
* Opened 9 pubs since start of financial year and sold 36
* 3 pubs have been closed and are being marketed
* Expect to open one further pub in this financial year
* Expects significantly higher costs in second half of
financial year, mainly for business rates, utility taxes, excise
duty and labour
* Co remains cautious about second half of year
* Net debt at end of this financial year now expected to be
about 70 mln stg higher than level at last financial year end
* Currently anticipates a slightly improved trading outcome
for current financial year, compared with its expectations at
last update
* Result of higher costs, co anticipates it will require
like-for-like sales of about 3 to 4 pct in next FY to maintain
profits at current levels
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)