March 10 JD Wetherspoon Plc -
* HY revenue 801.4 mln pounds (2016: 790.3 mln pounds)
* says "Wednesday's budget will weigh far more heavily on
pubs than supermarkets"
* In six weeks to march 5, 2017, like-for-like sales
increased by 2.7 pct and total sales decreased by 0.2 pct
* Company intends to increase level of capital investment in
existing pubs from 34 mln pounds in 2015/2016 to around 60 mln
pounds in current year
* Full year dividend 4.0 pence (2016: 4.0 pence)
* Company also anticipates significantly higher costs in
second half of financial year
* HY operating profit 65.1 mln pounds (2016: 49.4 mln
pounds)
* Company remains cautious about second half of year
* Currently anticipate a slightly improved trading outcome
for current financial year, compared with our expectations at
last update
