March 10 JD Wetherspoon Plc -

* HY revenue 801.4 mln pounds (2016: 790.3 mln pounds)

* says "Wednesday's budget will weigh far more heavily on pubs than supermarkets"

* In six weeks to march 5, 2017, like-for-like sales increased by 2.7 pct and total sales decreased by 0.2 pct

* Company intends to increase level of capital investment in existing pubs from 34 mln pounds in 2015/2016 to around 60 mln pounds in current year

* Full year dividend 4.0 pence (2016: 4.0 pence)

* Company also anticipates significantly higher costs in second half of financial year

* HY operating profit 65.1 mln pounds (2016: 49.4 mln pounds)

* Company remains cautious about second half of year

* Currently anticipate a slightly improved trading outcome for current financial year, compared with our expectations at last update