BRIEF-JD.com says it commits to purchasing over $2 bln of U.S. goods over next three years

Nov 8 (Reuters) - JD.Com Inc -

* JD.COM COMMITS TO PURCHASING MORE THAN $2 BILLION OF U.S. GOODS OVER NEXT THREE YEARS

* ‍ENTERED AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE IN EXCESS OF $1.2 BILLION OF BEEF FROM MONTANA STOCK GROWERS ASSOCIATION AND PORK FROM SMITHFIELD FOODS

* ‍AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE IN EXCESS OF $1.2 BILLION OF BEEF OVER NEXT THREE YEARS​

* ‍AGREEMENTS PART OF OVERALL COMMITMENT BY JD TO PURCHASE $2 BILLION OF U.S. GOODS ACROSS WIDE RANGE OF CATEGORIES OVER THREE YEARS​