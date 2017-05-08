FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-JD.com says Q1 net revenues RMB 76.2 bln, an increase of 41.2% pct
May 8, 2017 / 8:25 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-JD.com says Q1 net revenues RMB 76.2 bln, an increase of 41.2% pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Jd.com Inc

* JD.com announces first quarter 2017 results

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue RMB 88 billion to RMB 90.5 billion

* Q1 revenue RMB 76.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view RMB 73.55 billion

* Net revenues for Q1 of 2017 were RMB76.2 billion (US$(1 )11.1 billion), an increase of 41.2% from Q1 of 2016

* Net income per ADS for Q1 of 2017 was RMB0.17

* GMV for Q1 of 2017 increased by 42% to RMB184.1 billion (US$26.7 billion) from RMB129.3 billion in Q1 of 2016

* Annual active customer accounts increased by 40% to 236.5 million in twelve months ended March 31, 2017 versus 169.1 million

* Fulfilled orders in Q1 of 2017 were 477.1 million, an increase of 39% from 342.1 million in same period in 2016

* Q2 earnings per share view CNY 0.51, revenue view CNY 88.84 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net inventories RMB 26.8 billion as of March 31, 2017 versus RMB 28.9 billion as of December 31, 2016

* Non-gaap net income per ADS for Q1 of 2017 was RMB1.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

