BRIEF-Genoox announces $6 mln investment
* Genoox announced a $6 million investment led by Inimiti Capital Partners and Glilot Capital Partners Source text for Eikon:
July 11 Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc:
* Q1 earnings per share C$0.25
* Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc - qtrly revenues $750.4 million versus $723.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.23, revenue view C$704.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says for quarter ended June 3, 2017, on a same-store basis, PJC network's retail sales increased by 6.8pct
* Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc - management believes that demographic trends will continue and that corporation will maintain its growth in revenues
* Jean Coutu Group PJC -growth in generic drugs prescriptions with lower selling prices, would however have deflationary impact on retail sales in pharmacy
* Jean Coutu Group PJC - generic drugs price decreases, removal of ceiling on professional allowances allowed will reduce profitability of unit pro doc
* Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc - until reinstatement of 15pct ceiling when a new regulation comes into force, profitability of pro doc will be reduced Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, July 11 Blue-chip banks pushed Middle East stock markets slightly higher on Tuesday, a day ahead of the testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen for clues on when the central bank would tighten U.S. monetary policy.