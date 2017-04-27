FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
April 27, 2017 / 11:15 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Jean Coutu Q4 EPS C$0.26

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Jean Coutu Group Pjc Inc

* Q4 earnings per share c$0.26

* Qtrly revenues c$789.4 million versus c$706.6 million

* Quarterly dividend increased by 8.3% to $0.13 per share

* During fiscal year 2018, corporation plans to allocate approximately $26.4 million to capital expenditures

* Jean coutu group pjc - in fy 2018, plans to open 13 stores including 8 relocations as well as to complete 20 store renovation and expansion projects

* Q4 earnings per share view c$0.26, revenue view c$576.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

