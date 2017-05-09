BRIEF-Jeld-Wen reports Q1 revenue $847.8 mln

May 9 (Reuters) - Jeld-wen Holding Inc

* Jeld-Wen announces first quarter results; raises 2017 adjusted EBITDA outlook

* Q1 revenue $847.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $821.3 million

* Company raised its full year 2017 outlook for adjusted EBITDA to a range of $440 million to $460 million

* Company continues to expect an increase in net revenues of 1.5 pct to 3.5 pct in 2017

* Capital expenditures are still expected to be in range of $90 million to $100 million for 2017

* Qtrly net income $6.4 million versus. $6.0 million

* FY2017 revenue view $3.75 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S