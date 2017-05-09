FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Jeld-Wen reports Q1 revenue $847.8 mln
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 9, 2017 / 10:21 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Jeld-Wen reports Q1 revenue $847.8 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Jeld-wen Holding Inc

* Jeld-Wen announces first quarter results; raises 2017 adjusted EBITDA outlook

* Q1 revenue $847.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $821.3 million

* Company raised its full year 2017 outlook for adjusted EBITDA to a range of $440 million to $460 million

* Company continues to expect an increase in net revenues of 1.5 pct to 3.5 pct in 2017

* Capital expenditures are still expected to be in range of $90 million to $100 million for 2017

* Qtrly net income $6.4 million versus. $6.0 million

* FY2017 revenue view $3.75 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.