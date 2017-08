March 20 (Reuters) - Jenoptik AG:

* Receives follow-up contracts for retrofitting Leopard 2 tanks

* Contracts worth 10.6 million euros ($11.40 million) will be processed in cooperation with Polish subcontractors

* Delivery is scheduled for years 2017 to 2020 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9299 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)