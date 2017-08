Feb 23 (Reuters) - Jenoptik AG:

* Patriot order worth approximately $13.8 million

* Order was issued at beginning of this year continuing Jenoptik's sequence for Patriot assignments from 2016

* Latest order includes delivery of electrical generators, spare parts packages and test equipment for operating missile defense systems over several years