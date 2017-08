March 22 (Reuters) - Jenoptik AG

* dividend of 0.25 eurper share for 2016

* Sees 2017 revenues of 720-740 million eur

* Sees 2017 EBIT from continuing operations rising, with EBIT margin of 9.5-10.0 percent

* Still sees 2018 revenues of around 800 million euros