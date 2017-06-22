June 22 Jernigan Capital Inc

* Jernigan capital, inc. Announces pricing of upsized public offering of common stock

* Jernigan capital inc - public offering of 3.5 million shares of common stock, which was upsized from offering of 3 million shares of common stock

* Jernigan capital inc - public offering price of $22.00 per share

* Jernigan capital inc - intends to use net proceeds from offering to fund its development portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: