Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 22 Jernigan Capital Inc
* Jernigan capital, inc. Announces pricing of upsized public offering of common stock
* Jernigan capital inc - public offering of 3.5 million shares of common stock, which was upsized from offering of 3 million shares of common stock
* Jernigan capital inc - public offering price of $22.00 per share
* Jernigan capital inc - intends to use net proceeds from offering to fund its development portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, June 24 Brazilian lawmakers need to urgently pass a revamping of the country's outdated labor code in order to mitigate extra costs for companies and consumers, the co-chairman of Brazil's largest bank said on Saturday.