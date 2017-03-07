BRIEF-Jetblue Airways says entered into an agreement to implement an accelerated share repurchase program

March 7 (Reuters) - Jetblue Airways Corp

* Jetblue airways corp - entered into an agreement to implement an accelerated share repurchase program - sec filing

* Jetblue airways corp- asr program is expected to be completed by end of q2 of 2017 and will be funded with cash on hand

* Jetblue airways - on march 7, co will pay $100 million to barclays, to initially receive about 4.1 million shares based on closing share price on march 6

* Jetblue airways corp- after executing the asr program, co will have approximately $280 million of repurchase authority remaining