4 months ago
BRIEF-Jetblue Airways says entered into agreement with Goldman Sachs for accelerated share repurchase program
April 28, 2017 / 11:51 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Jetblue Airways says entered into agreement with Goldman Sachs for accelerated share repurchase program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Jetblue Airways Corp

* Jetblue Airways Corp - on April 27 entered into an agreement with Goldman Sachs & Co to implement an accelerated share repurchase program

* Jetblue Airways Corp - under ASR agreement, on April 28, 2017, company will pay $150 million to GS&Co

* Jetblue Airways- after executing ASR program, company will have approximately $130 million of repurchase authority remaining - SEC filing

* Jetblue Airways Corp - ASR program is expected to be completed by end of Q3 of 2017 and will be funded with cash on hand

* Jetblue Airways - under ASR agreement, on April 28, company will initially receive about 5.4 million shares based on closing share price on April 27, 2017 Source text : (bit.ly/2qmcV11) Further company coverage:

