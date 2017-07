July 10 JetPay Corp:

* JetPay - on July 3, co, JetPay, LLC and plaintiffs successfully settled lawsuit by entering into compromise settlement agreement and mutual release

* JetPay Corp - co paid to plaintiffs sum of $872,500 and parties released one another and respective affiliates from all claims arising out of matters