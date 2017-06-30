June 30 Easterly Acquisition Corp
* JH Capital Group Holdings, LLC to become public company
through a combination with Easterly Acquisition Corp.
* Easterly Acquisition Corp - Entered into a definitive
investment agreement, whereby easterly will acquire JH Capital
and be renamed JH Capital Group Holdings, Inc.
* Says transaction has been unanimously approved by board of
directors of easterly and JH Capital's equity holders
* Easterly Acquisition Corp - JH Capital's management team
will remain with JH Capital Inc
* Easterly Acquisition - Current owners of JH Capital will
retain substantial equity stake in JH Capital Inc
* Easterly Acquisition Corp - Once transaction is closed,
JH Capital Inc. will be led by Norman Kravetz as chairman,
Douglas Jacobsen as CEO
* Easterly Acquisition Corp - Current owners of JH Capital
are not selling any of their shares as part of transaction
* Easterly Acquisition Corp - JH Capital's existing
stockholders will roll all their existing equity into JH Capital
Inc. and retain about 45.4% ownership
* Easterly - $200 million contained in co's trust account
will be used following closing by JH Capital to "grow business
and to repay existing subordinated debt"
* Easterly Acquisition Corp - upon completion of
transaction, JH Capital Inc. will trade on Nasdaq Stock Exchange
under ticker symbol "JHCG."
* Easterly Acquisition Corp - easterly will acquire a
controlling equity interest in JH Capital
