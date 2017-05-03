Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1930 GMT on Friday:
May 3 Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd
* Says it sold 24,308 vehicles in April, up 16.8 percent y/y
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pWSyeC
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
May 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1930 GMT on Friday:
* Subaru Corp's group operating profit for year ending in March 2018 expected to total around 410 billion yen, while sales are seen rising 3% - Nikkei
* Geely can help Saxo Bank to grow in Asia -shareholder (Adds detail, quotes, background)