BRIEF-Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical to apply for comprehensive credit line of 270 mln yuan
* Says it plans to apply for comprehensive credit line of 270 million yuan from Bank of Ningbo(Shenzhen branch) with a term of 1 year
June 16Jiangsu Bicon Pharmaceutical Listed Co :
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary acquired 70 percent stake in a Hebei-based pharma company
* Says entered into a licensing agreement with boston-based APC Therapeutics Inc