May 24 (Reuters) - Jiangsu Bicon Pharmaceutical Listed Co

* Says its chairman plans to add at least 100 million yuan ($14.51 million) worth of shares for at least 35 yuan per share within next 12 months

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qUL4Z9

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8898 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)