April 26 (Reuters) - Jiangsu Bicon Pharmaceutical Listed Co

* Says 2016 net profit up 68.7 percent y/y at 953.6 million yuan ($138.37 million)

* Says Q1 net profit down 28.7 percent y/y at 166.1 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2p3ZzIS; bit.ly/2q7vQQJ

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8916 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)