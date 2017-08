May 11 (Reuters) - Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to issue shares for 2.7 billion yuan, to raise stake in Suzhou-based two investment firms to 100 percent

* It will raise up to 2.7 billion yuan in share private placement for transaction payment

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/AJI4Nl

