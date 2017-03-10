BRIEF-Mauna Kea Technologies FY net loss narrows to 9.7 million euros
* FY net loss of 9.7 million euros ($10.46 million) versus loss of 12.6 million euros year ago
March 9 Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co Ltd :
* Says the co and its unit received approval from China Food and Drug Administration to start new drug SHR-1309 injection clinical trial
* SHR-1309 injection is used for HER2 positive metastatic breast cancer treatment
* The co and its unit will be able to sell SHR-1309 injection after getting approval from China Food and Drug Administration
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/j8XXer
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* FY net loss of 9.7 million euros ($10.46 million) versus loss of 12.6 million euros year ago
* Elon Shalev was elected by board to serve as shl's chairman of board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)