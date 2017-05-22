EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
May 22 Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.135 yuan(before tax)/share and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 0.2 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 26
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 31 and the dividend will be paid on May 31
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/qOHw95
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings