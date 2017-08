May 2 (Reuters) - Jiangsu Hongdou Industrial Co Ltd

* Says it plans to buy 750 million shares in China Minsheng Investment Corp Ltd from controlling shareholder for about 1.1 billion yuan ($159.50 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2p334wJ

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8964 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)