March 14 (Reuters) - Jiangsu Huaxicun Co Ltd

* Says it scraps share private placement due to changes in policy regulations, capital market conditions

* Says its investment unit scraps plans to invest 300 million yuan ($43.40 million) in integrated circuit industry buyout fund

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2nixWMp; bit.ly/2nojfo0

