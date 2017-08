May 15(Reuters) - Jiangsu Huaxicun Co Ltd :

* Says its wholly owned sub-subsidiary set up investment management JV with partners with investment of 8 million yuan

* Says its wholly owned subsidiary plans to invest 240 million yuan to set up an industry fund with partners and will hold 24 percent stake in it

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/raukrD

