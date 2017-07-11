July 11 Jiangsu Jiejie Microelectronics Co Ltd :

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 35 percent to 55 percent, and the H1 FY 2016 net profit was 48.7 million yuan

* Says steady growth in main business as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/PYEHBB

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)