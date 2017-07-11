BRIEF-Sunflex Tech to pay 2016 dividend on Aug. 23
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1 per share for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 23
July 11 Jiangsu Jiejie Microelectronics Co Ltd :
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 35 percent to 55 percent, and the H1 FY 2016 net profit was 48.7 million yuan
* Says steady growth in main business as main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/PYEHBB
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
TOKYO, July 11 Toshiba Corp told its creditor banks it is in talks with Western Digital Corp and Taiwan's Foxconn over the $18 billion sale of its prized chip unit, banking sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.