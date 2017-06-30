BRIEF-Qinghai Huzhu Barley Wine unit plans business management JV with partner
* Says its liquor unit plans to set up a business management JV in Sichuan, with partner
June 30 Jiangsu King's Luck Brewery Joint-Stock Co Ltd
* Says shareholder plans to cut up to 5 percent stake in the company within six months
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2u5Axtr
