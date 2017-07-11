PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 11
July 11 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 11 Jiangsu Olive Sensors High-Tech Co Ltd :
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 7.97 percent to 30 percent, or to be 48 million yuan to 57.8 million yuan
* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 44.5 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/eTSb3t
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
BEIJING, July 11 Passenger vehicle sales in China to retail customers rose 4.6 percent in June from a year earlier, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said on Tuesday.